Lizzo Shows Off Her Savage x Fenty Custom Gift Bag From Rihanna Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna‘s Savage Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and had everyone tuned in. Before the show started up, award-winning rap artist Lizzo opened her custom gift box and revealed the lavish lingerie. She also gave a preview of what was to come. The new line is now available on the […] Grammy-winning singer Rihanna‘s Savage Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and had everyone tuned in. Before the show started up, award-winning rap artist Lizzo opened her custom gift box and revealed the lavish lingerie. She also gave a preview of what was to come. The new line is now available on the […] 👓 View full article