Shekhar on Rhea meeting Sushant on June 13

IndiaTimes Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, led to several speculations and controversies, wherein on rumour claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had met her boyfriend on June 13. Slamming the talks, Shekhar Suman questioned who said that Rhea had met Sushant on the night of June 13 and went on to say, “kuch bhi” in his tweet. He also questioned where this informant was till now, whether he was sleeping or enjoying a free holiday in Phuket.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report

Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report 04:56

 Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police, and the Thackeray family. The AIIMS panel found that Sushant died due to suicide, and not murder....

