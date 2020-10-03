WATCH LIVE: White House Physician Sean Conley Gives Update on President Trump’s Condition from Walter Reed

Global  
 

Mediaite Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
WATCH LIVE: White House Physician Sean Conley Gives Update on President Trump’s Condition from Walter ReedPresident Donald Trump spent the night at Walter Reed Medical Center following his testing positive for Covid-19. On Saturday morning, physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley will give an update on Trump’s condition. On Saturday morning, CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported that despite reassurances from the White House, sources tell him there is concern […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump COVID-19 health update from Washington

President Trump COVID-19 health update from Washington 03:01

 Latest update Friday evening on President Trump's health at Walter Reed Hospital.

