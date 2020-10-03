WATCH LIVE: White House Physician Sean Conley Gives Update on President Trump’s Condition from Walter Reed Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump spent the night at Walter Reed Medical Center following his testing positive for Covid-19. On Saturday morning, physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley will give an update on Trump’s condition. On Saturday morning, CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported that despite reassurances from the White House, sources tell him there is concern […] President Donald Trump spent the night at Walter Reed Medical Center following his testing positive for Covid-19. On Saturday morning, physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley will give an update on Trump’s condition. On Saturday morning, CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported that despite reassurances from the White House, sources tell him there is concern […] 👓 View full article

