Ally Brooke Reveals the Creepy Encounter She Had with a Music Executive Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ally Brooke has a new book coming out this month and she’s sharing some very personal details about her life. In a new interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast, the 27-year-old Fifth Harmony singer revealed that she is still a virgin and she opened up about how it affects her dating life. Ally also talked [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this World H4rmony RT @JustJared: Ally Brooke is opening up about the creepy encounter she had with a music executive while still in Fifth Harmony https://t.c… 14 hours ago