Ivana Trump Calls Ex-Husband Donald Trump 'Careless,' Says Their Children Are 'Worried'

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of President Donald Trump, is speaking out after he tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old former model told People that she’s watching the news like everyone else to receive updates on her ex-husband’s status. “It’s a very difficult time,” Ivana said. “It’s a stress.” “I spoke to all my kids and [...]
