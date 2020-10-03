|
Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting for This Reason
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about rejection in Hollywood. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, the 16-year-old actress revealed she almost quit acting after she didn’t get a role on Game of Thrones. Before getting cast on Stranger Things, Millie said she became “very disheartened” by the acting industry, which she is “just [...]
