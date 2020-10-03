Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting for This Reason

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about rejection in Hollywood. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, the 16-year-old actress revealed she almost quit acting after she didn’t get a role on Game of Thrones. Before getting cast on Stranger Things, Millie said she became “very disheartened” by the acting industry, which she is “just [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic 01:44

 Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she would love to play Amy Winehouse on screen as she considers the late singer to be a music "icon".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millie Bobby Brown pretend she had an American accent at her 'Stranger Things' audition [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown pretend she had an American accent at her 'Stranger Things' audition

Millie Bobby Brown pretended she had a "full American accent" at her 'Stranger Things' audition.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Millie Bobby Brown looks at social media trends for beauty line inspiration [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown looks at social media trends for beauty line inspiration

Millie Bobby Brown checks out social media trends to get ideas for her Florence by Mills beauty range.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes' [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'

After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this