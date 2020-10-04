|
Sandra Bullock Wears Face Mask & Shield on Set of New Movie
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock is staying safe! The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress spent the day filming her Netflix new movie on Saturday afternoon (October 3) in Vancouver, Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock Sandra was spotted wearing a face mask and shield while she took a break in between filming scenes. The upcoming untitled [...]
|
|
|
