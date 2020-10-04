Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph as Kamala

Mediaite Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live is back, and in the first episode of the new season, the renowned sketch comedy show lampooned the first debate between President Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) and former Vice President Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey). Maya Rudolph also appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris. “Good evening I’m your moderator, Chris Wallace. And […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior [Video]

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates [Video]

Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates

The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides. According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

hous3ofthis

Adam World WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph as Kamala… https://t.co/zO1OVAZKGH 4 minutes ago

samicat1982

SamiCatResist RT @Mr_BUFF_it: Watch the full cold open #SNLDebate here: https://t.co/CxfbVJriRp 4 minutes ago

BoopStats

Bob Vetrone Jr. RT @Mediaite: WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph as Kamala https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

raycoletv

Ray Cole Saturday Night Live... 😂😂 https://t.co/OpoLTOkKfe 6 minutes ago

IainMac9

IaIN Anti-Fascist, Anti Brexit🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 WATCH: Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Trump-Biden https://t.co/qpsrqbGylw 8 minutes ago

PatricioAuthor2

Enkigenics WATCH: Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Trump-Biden https://t.co/sUZmKlN1By 11 minutes ago

Mr_BUFF_it

Person Woman Man Camera TV Watch the full cold open #SNLDebate here: https://t.co/CxfbVJriRp 14 minutes ago

dbtindall

David Tindall Pretty good! WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph… https://t.co/XHENlyaf6R 22 minutes ago