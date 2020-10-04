WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph as Kamala

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate



Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 8 hours ago

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior



After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 9 hours ago