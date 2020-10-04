Global  
 

Telly tattle: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020
Telly tattle: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19On Saturday, October 3, the unit of Naagin 5 stopped shooting after lead actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19. He is quarantining at home. Malhotra plays the antagonist Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. Co-actors and crew members have been asked to undergo tests and the set is being sanitised. "I am under...
Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine

 Naagin 5: Actor Sharad Malhotra who plays the role of Veer has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and he is taking care at home
