Telly tattle: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
On Saturday, October 3, the unit of Naagin 5 stopped shooting after lead actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19. He is quarantining at home. Malhotra plays the antagonist Veer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. Co-actors and crew members have been asked to undergo tests and the set is being sanitised. "I am under...
