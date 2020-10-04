Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discovers benefit of being on the controversial show

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Singer Rahul Vaidya is excited to step into the Bigg Boss 14 house because he feels, irrespective of the controversial image of the show, he can actually use his stay to better himself as a person.

"What interests me is I think it's going to make me better. How I react in certain situations will be captured on camera and we...
