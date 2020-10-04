World Animal Day 2020: Here's how Shraddha Kapoor has used her voice to speak for the voiceless! Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

There's no denying the fact that Shraddha Kapoor has always lent her voice for the voiceless, and has made it her aim to do everything she can for their well-being— be it feeding the stray animals, who were left on their own in the lockdown or urging her peers to take up action for animals or joining hands with various animal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office



Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago 'Stree' turns two: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic



Actor Rajkummar rao Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy hit Stree released in 2018 on this day, and the actors took to social media to remember the film. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this

