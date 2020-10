'Charm City Kings' Is An Exhilarating Tale Of Bikes, Boyhood And Baltimore Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age film based on the 2013 documentary 12 O'Clock Boys -- about riders who take to the city's streets on summer evenings, popping wheelies and performing daring stunts. Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age film based on the 2013 documentary 12 O'Clock Boys -- about riders who take to the city's streets on summer evenings, popping wheelies and performing daring stunts. 👓 View full article