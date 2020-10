Trumplican ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Following all #MAGA #KAG accounts Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosis | Fox News https://t.co/5p9StXZCCo 24 seconds ago

Larry Moses =>...Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/tCL8gU3uHW #FoxNews 26 seconds ago

BG Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosisโ€ฆ https://t.co/Mq7UfvQPqo 5 minutes ago

FreedomFighter Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/TwVFbCj83C 9 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosisโ€ฆ https://t.co/RAcPdokiGK 16 minutes ago

Mark T Owen Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/HoUTfAs2BR 18 minutes ago