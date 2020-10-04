Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Face Masks Drama In Hilarious Hello SNL Sketch

SOHH Sunday, 4 October 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Face Masks Drama In Hilarious Hello SNL SketchHouston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joke-jokes. The hip-hop star did much more than perform her hits on “Saturday Night Live.” The rap heavyweight also showed off her funny side by appearing in an epic “Hello” comedy sketch. The skit included ‘rappers’ Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson with some commentary from show host […]
