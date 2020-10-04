Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Face Masks Drama In Hilarious Hello SNL Sketch
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has joke-jokes. The hip-hop star did much more than perform her hits on “Saturday Night Live.” The rap heavyweight also showed off her funny side by appearing in an epic “Hello” comedy sketch. The skit included ‘rappers’ Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson with some commentary from show host […]
Megan Thee Stallion had a busy week in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. In addition to slipping into a very fashionable full hazmat suit for her SNL promo shoot with host Chris Rock, she also dropped the sizzling Young Thug.