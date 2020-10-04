Dr. Sean Conley Reveals He Lied When He Stated Trump Was Not Put on Oxygen Friday
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump’s physician, told reporters at a briefing Sunday that the president was given oxygen on Friday before he was brought to Walter Reed Medical Center. That revelation directly contradicts Conley’s comically misleading remarks at a Saturday press conference that Trump was not given oxygen either Friday or Saturday. Conley said […]
White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
