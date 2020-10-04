Global  
 

Dr. Sean Conley Reveals He Lied When He Stated Trump Was Not Put on Oxygen Friday

Mediaite Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump’s physician, told reporters at a briefing Sunday that the president was given oxygen on Friday before he was brought to Walter Reed Medical Center. That revelation directly contradicts Conley’s comically misleading remarks at a Saturday press conference that Trump was not given oxygen either Friday or Saturday. Conley said […]
