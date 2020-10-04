Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead at 70 in apparent shooting

FOXNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd has died at the age of 70 in Atlanta, Ga.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cjl1954

cjl1954 RT @jaketapper: Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in Atlanta, police say https://t.co/xmGqn8dQ7j 5 seconds ago

ZoraSuleman

Zora Suleman Murder investigation underway after actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in multiple Spike Lee films, was shot… https://t.co/lqDnNwIzEb 9 seconds ago

AdrielleXO

ADDIE RT @BritniDWrites: RIP to legendary actor, Thomas Jefferson Byrd who gave us so many memorable performances in Spike Lee films. https://t.c… 21 seconds ago

iamduanus

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RT @Variety: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Actor in Spike Lee Films, Killed in Atlanta https://t.co/hG4lnzqAy5 23 seconds ago

SophiaRahming1

Dr. Barefoot Scholar RT @TruthsTable: “Director Spike Lee announced on Sunday that actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd had been murdered the night before. Byrd starred… 28 seconds ago

Qritiker

Qritiker RT @TMZ: Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta https://t.co/PS9xmYNJqR 32 seconds ago

ctownchick1

This Tweet is Antifa RT @THR: After Spike Lee announced Sunday that actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who frequently collaborated with Lee, was murdered, the Atlanta… 47 seconds ago

LagrangeVivian

MME RT @pamsson: Oh my God. The great, great actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was murdered in Atlanta. He was such a nice man and incredible artist.… 50 seconds ago