Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dead - Actor Shot & Killed at 70

Just Jared Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been killed. The Clockers actor, best known as being part of several Spike Lee films, died after being shot to death on Saturday (October 3), the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Variety on Sunday (October 4). “On Saturday, Atlanta police officers were dispatched to 2259 Belvedere Ave., responding to a call [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta

 Atlanta PD tells TMZ ... cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Garius_Mugova

Talent Sibhenge RT @Daily_Express: BREAKING: Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead: Spike Lee actor 'shot to death' at the age of 70 https://t.co/NgYeeROABA https://t… 6 seconds ago

ratonmagico

ratón mágico RT @CriterionDaily: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, 70, who appeared in Spike Lee’s CLOCKERS, HE GOT GAME, BAMBOOZLED, and RED HOOK SUMMER, has been… 12 seconds ago

EmanonEranatos

Emanon Eranatos RT @violadavis: Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!! Loved working with you Byrd. What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way. Pray… 57 seconds ago

doboy110

jd #FreeSpeech Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead: Spike Lee actor 'shot to death multiple times' aged 70, Black History week. ? https://t.co/dPVENW57qf 1 minute ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express BREAKING: Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead: Spike Lee actor 'shot to death' at the age of 70 https://t.co/NgYeeROABA https://t.co/eRRCLDYn6S 2 minutes ago

TerryDow199Quad

73RRY (Terry) RT @BLKLiberation84: Awful! So sad. https://t.co/NICuqYt5mB 2 minutes ago

BrendaMcCullou5

Brenda McCullough Spike Lee film actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot dead in Atlanta https://t.co/6GYfWMJXg0 via @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

GilbranoS

#APRUEBO RT @Variety: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Actor in Spike Lee Films, Killed in Atlanta https://t.co/hG4lnzqAy5 2 minutes ago