Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dead - Actor Shot & Killed at 70
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been killed. The Clockers actor, best known as being part of several Spike Lee films, died after being shot to death on Saturday (October 3), the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Variety on Sunday (October 4). “On Saturday, Atlanta police officers were dispatched to 2259 Belvedere Ave., responding to a call [...]
