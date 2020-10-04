Global  
 

Trump Briefly Leaves Hospital to Drive-By & Greet His Supporters Amid Coronavirus Battle

Just Jared Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is waving to his supporters. The 74-year-old President of the United States was seen briefly leaving Walter Reed military hospital for a drive-by greeting to his supporters gathered outside the medical center on Sunday afternoon (October 4) in Washington D.C. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump In videos from [...]
News video: Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:35

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet supporters

 Doctors treating Donald Trump said he could be discharged from hospital as soon as Monday if he continues his recovery from the coronavirus. Trump posted an...
Deutsche Welle


