Trump Briefly Leaves Hospital to Drive-By & Greet His Supporters Amid Coronavirus Battle
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () President Donald Trump is waving to his supporters. The 74-year-old President of the United States was seen briefly leaving Walter Reed military hospital for a drive-by greeting to his supporters gathered outside the medical center on Sunday afternoon (October 4) in Washington D.C. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump In videos from [...]
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..