Rebel Wilson Reveals How Close She is To Her Goal Weight! Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Rebel Wilson is working hard on getting fit! The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning (October 4) to share a pic from her morning hike, revealing she’s so close to being at her goal weight. “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead 🥰x this week was super [...] 👓 View full article

Rebel Wilson is only eight kilograms from her goal weight of 75kgs. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:15 Published on August 28, 2020

