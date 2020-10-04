Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest paid actress of 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sofia Vergara thought husband Joe Manganiello would be 'a lot of work'



This week, a man was arrested for trespassing at the gated community where Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello live. The sought-after couple, who tied the knot in 2015, got engaged after just six months.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 08:40 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Sofia Vergara highest-paid actress in world: Forbes "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara has topped the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world, leading a charge by small-screen talent in a year...

Japan Today 5 hours ago





