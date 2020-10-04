Global  
 

Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest paid actress of 2020

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020
Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame has bagged the top spot of Forbes' annual list of the highest paid actresses. While Vergara has topped the list with $43 million, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie secured the second position ($35 million) and Gal Gadot ($31 million) stood third, reports forbes.com. Most movie theatres have been...
