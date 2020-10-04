Global  
 

Millie Bobby Brown says she almost quit acting after not getting a role in Game of Thrones

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
English actor Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about the difficulties in finding work early in her career. According to People Magazine, the 16-year-old actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' during which she revealed that she almost stepped away from acting after being rejected for a role in 'Game of...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting

Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting 02:08

 During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", 16-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown reveals she almost quit acting after she auditioned for "Game of Thrones" and was denied a role.

