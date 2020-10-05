Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-star Patrick J. Adams Thanks Her For Being Vocal About the Election

Global  
 

Patrick J. Adams has opened up about his friendship with Meghan Markle and where it stands today in a new interview. The two starred together in USA’s Suits before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Patrick and his wife, Troian Bellisario, were just two of the guests at the royal wedding [...]
