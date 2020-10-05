Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-star Patrick J. Adams Thanks Her For Being Vocal About the Election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump on Meghan Markle: 'I'm not a fan of hers'



The US president spoke out after Prince Harry commented alongside his wife on the looming election. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Thing...



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured as a part of the Time 100 and used their platform to encourage people to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Meghan Markle Cold-Called Voters Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election



Meghan Markle met with Gloria Steinem, but they did more than talk. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports on their get together. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this