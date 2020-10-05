Bigg Boss 14 Day 1 Update: The seniors call the shots as the most thrilling ride begins for the contestants
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Day 1 - After grand opening night, the contestants are now all set for the game that is not going to be easy under the watchful eyes of the Toofani Seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The seniors enter the house and announce that they are here to rule. Already establishing that the three past contestants will...
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her...
The seniors were asked to evacuate on June 14 after an electrical malfunction. The company which oversees the building said they needed time to check the air quality in 177 units. Now this week, some..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:38Published
Tweets about this
Mid Day#BiggBoss14 Day 1 Update: The Seniors Call The Shots As The Most Thrilling Ride Begins For The Contestants… https://t.co/JwstCYYGu3 29 minutes ago