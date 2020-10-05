|
Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Enjoy Late Night Dinner Date!
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo are enjoying a romantic late-night date! The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek actress and the 33-year-old chef held hands while going for an evening stroll after dinner on Sunday (October 4) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes Katie looked pretty in a white jacket [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this