Nishant Singh Malkhani reveals the real reason for entering Bigg Boss 14
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani entered the *Bigg Boss house*, well not literally, because he is being punished for getting rejected by the 'Toofani' seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan - on day one. And as part of the punishment, Nishant along with three other contestants is living in the garden area...
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her...
After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to..