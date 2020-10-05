Global  
 

Nishant Singh Malkhani reveals the real reason for entering Bigg Boss 14

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani entered the *Bigg Boss house*, well not literally, because he is being punished for getting rejected by the 'Toofani' seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan - on day one. And as part of the punishment, Nishant along with three other contestants is living in the garden area...
