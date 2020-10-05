Global  
 

Sofia Vergara tops highest-paid actress list

IndiaTimes Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Sofia Vergara has been crowned as Forbes' highest-paid actress of 2020. The beauty, who is best known for her work on the small screen, has topped the list with estimated earnings of $43 million. Vergara clinched the top spot with a huge margin, all thanks to her blossoming television career and multiple endorsement deals.
