Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jonathan Price Wiki: Facts about the Texas Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Earn The Necklace Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Family of the Texas native, Jonathan Price, identified him as the victim of an officer-involved shooting on October 3. Price was reportedly trying to defuse a domestic violence situation when police responded, tased Price and fatally shot him. The officer has not been identified but is reportedly on administrative leave. Price’s childhood friend and MLB […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Rangers Investigating Police Shooting In Wolfe City [Video]

Texas Rangers Investigating Police Shooting In Wolfe City

CBS 11 News spoke to family members who identified the victim as Jonathan Price.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published
Lower Price Hill affordable housing project in jeopardy [Video]

Lower Price Hill affordable housing project in jeopardy

An affordable housing project in Lower Price Hill is in jeopardy. “Lower Price Hill Thrives” will bring nearly 50 new affordable units to the neighborhood – however, vital city funding for the..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:46Published
Man armed with knife shot by Phoenix police sergeant [Video]

Man armed with knife shot by Phoenix police sergeant

Officer-involved shooting near 44th Street and Camelback under investigation.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this