Nancy Sullivan Platt #BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 #FBR #BLM RT @Amy_Siskind: WAPO: Secret Service agents outraged by Trump’s drive outside hospital. “Where are the adults?” said one former agent. “… 4 seconds ago

Delores Vandelay 👑🐝 RT @ChrisLu44: Trump decided to go on his hospital joy ride because he was “bored” and “wanted to show strength” Current Secret Service ag… 7 seconds ago

FalconWarthog🇺🇸 RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Secret Service: Trump “not even pretending to care” as at least 2 on his detail face 14 days of isolation after he ins… 25 seconds ago

Tanya RT @stevebenen: Before last week, the relationship between Donald Trump and the Secret Service was at times strained. It's vastly worse now… 31 seconds ago

Uniqueembroideries RT @jpierni: Multiple Secret Service Agents Slam Trump For Car Ride That Put His Protective Detail In Unnecessary Danger: "He’s Not Even Pr… 37 seconds ago