Watch Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Team Up for Beautiful Fleetwood Mac Cover Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Courteney Cox is a proud mama. The Friends actress posted a video on Instagram of her daughter Coco Arquette singing Fleetwood Mac's single "Silver Springs" alongside Joel... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this