Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyga’s New Food Delivery Service Has Arrived

SOHH Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Tyga’s New Food Delivery Service Has ArrivedLos Angeles-based rapper Tyga rolled out his new food delivery service concept called Tyga Bites. Now you can order the rap star’s new chicken bites with dips and drinks delivered from the Sunset strip location. Everyone can get a taste when in the City of Angels. In addition to filling up people’s tummies, Tyga is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Srinagar's 'Swiggy': A hit home food delivery service | Oneindia News

Srinagar's 'Swiggy': A hit home food delivery service | Oneindia News 02:23

 Kashmiri entrepreneur Rayees Ahmed is delivering fresh, home cooked meals in Srinagar via the first of its kind 'dabbawala service' in the city. Tiffin Aaw is highly popular among youth who want healthy home-cooked food at affordable prices. Rayees is setting a trend by not only delivering great...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Postal Worker Accused Of Dumping Mail, Election Ballots [Video]

Postal Worker Accused Of Dumping Mail, Election Ballots

Nicholas Beauchene started working as a U.S. Postal Service worker in July. Less than four months later, he has resigned after being accused of tossing 627 pieces of first-class mail, 99 general..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
New Jersey Postal Service Worker Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots [Video]

New Jersey Postal Service Worker Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots

A New Jersey postal worker is accused of dumping nearly 2,000 pieces of mail, including ballots and political flyers for the upcoming election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Driver Delivers Package and Smiles [Video]

Driver Delivers Package and Smiles

Occurred on September 25, 2020 / Derry, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "As I was waiting for a package to arrive, I received a notification that something was happening in my driveway. I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Morrisons introduces new measures to help people who are self-isolating

Morrisons introduces new measures to help people who are self-isolating The supermarket giant’s new ‘doorstep delivery’ service offers all customers who are self-isolating a next-day food delivery from 10am to 6pm
Grimsby Telegraph


Tweets about this