Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Ring Has a Secret Engraving & Three People Know What It Is!

Just Jared Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
A new book, “Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh,” has been released and features a fun fact about Queen Elizabeth‘s wedding ring that we never knew before. “At least [Prince] Philip didn’t have the expense of a wedding ring, as the people of Wales supplied a nugget of Welsh gold from which [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Royal wedding Rings Have This in Common

Royal wedding Rings Have This in Common 00:57

 Royal wedding rings all have something special in common. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People dance in floodwaters at a wedding party in Vietnam [Video]

People dance in floodwaters at a wedding party in Vietnam

People danced in floodwaters at a wedding party in Hue, Vietnam on Friday 9 October.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published
23 People Have Been Indicted In A Large Heroin Trafficking Ring [Video]

23 People Have Been Indicted In A Large Heroin Trafficking Ring

Twenty-three people have been indicted in a large scale heroin trafficking ring in Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published
Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story [Video]

Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story

Take a look at the Royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

blushprincessxo

𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑀𝑎𝑙 ♕ Hi has anyone watched the STARZ show called “The White Queen” well i bought a similar ring to the one Elizabeth W… https://t.co/HomILClqHd 5 days ago

CelebCover

CelebCover Queen Elizabeth II has a secret inscription on , wedding ring – and only three people know what is engraved; check… https://t.co/h13dS2il9K 5 days ago

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Share on Twitter https://t.co/g7w0AkLH4X 6 days ago

DeltaGammaAlpha

Vera Vsevolozhsky Prince Philip’s secret wedding message to Queen BAFFLES experts as 73rd anniversary nears https://t.co/k8UzoPfilg 6 days ago

555gorell1

TenStarsDesign™ Prince Philip’s secret wedding message to Queen BAFFLES experts as 73rd anniversary nears https://t.co/wfncy6905r 6 days ago

wisbey_barbara

BARBARA WISBEY Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Ring Has a Secret Inscription — and Only Three People Know What It Says https://t.co/duxtrlxo9n 6 days ago

CzeganyGizella1

Czegany. Gizella RT @CzeganyGizella1: Prince Philip’s secret wedding message to Queen BAFFLES experts as 73rd anniversary nears https://t.co/ClUo4MMNEE 6 days ago

CzeganyGizella1

Czegany. Gizella Prince Philip’s secret wedding message to Queen BAFFLES experts as 73rd anniversary nears https://t.co/ClUo4MMNEE 6 days ago