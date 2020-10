Travis Scott Loses His Mind After Franchise Tops Billboard Hot 100 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Houston rapper Travis Scott is really feeling and embracing the love. The hip-hop heavyweight has lit up social media to celebrate and go ab-SOHH-lutely nuts over his Young Thug and M.I.A.-featured “Franchise” anthem topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Travis Scott Loses His Mind Scott went to his Instagram page to geek out over his […] Houston rapper Travis Scott is really feeling and embracing the love. The hip-hop heavyweight has lit up social media to celebrate and go ab-SOHH-lutely nuts over his Young Thug and M.I.A.-featured “Franchise” anthem topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Travis Scott Loses His Mind Scott went to his Instagram page to geek out over his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this