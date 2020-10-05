Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alan Moore’s first movie definitely looks like an Alan Moore movie

Polygon Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE SHOW movie

THE SHOW movie 00:52

 THE SHOW movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A new mystery from the extraordinary mind of legendary comic book writer Alan Moore, creator of Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and directed by filmmaker Mitch Jenkins. Fletcher Dennis (Tom Burke), a man of many...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hearts And Bones Movie (2020) - Hugo Weaving, Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, Bolude Watson, Alan Dukes [Video]

Hearts And Bones Movie (2020) - Hugo Weaving, Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, Bolude Watson, Alan Dukes

Hearts And Bones Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: War photographer Daniel Fisher (Hugo Weaving) has returned home to the news of his wife's pregnancy. Determined not to let fatherhood alter..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:45Published
ALONE Movie (2020) - Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Donal Sutherland - Zombie Movie [Video]

ALONE Movie (2020) - Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Donal Sutherland - Zombie Movie

ALONE Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: First the pandemic then the chaos. When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
Dames and Dreams Movie [Video]

Dames and Dreams Movie

Dames and Dreams Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four beautiful young women are foretold of mysterious adventures that will have them each take advantage of men with their enchanting looks. But, will..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this