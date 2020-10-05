Alan Moore’s first movie definitely looks like an Alan Moore movie

THE SHOW movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A new mystery from the extraordinary mind of legendary comic book writer Alan Moore, creator of Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and directed by filmmaker Mitch Jenkins.
Fletcher Dennis (Tom Burke), a man of many...
Hearts And Bones Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: War photographer Daniel Fisher (Hugo Weaving) has returned home to the news of his wife's pregnancy. Determined not to let fatherhood alter..
ALONE Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: First the pandemic then the chaos. When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected..
Dames and Dreams Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four beautiful young women are foretold of mysterious adventures that will have them each take advantage of men with their enchanting looks. But, will..