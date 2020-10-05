Global  
 

Gabrielle Union Speaks Out About Not Receiving Support From Her Black Colleagues After Claiming Work Toxicity at NBC

Gabrielle Union is opening up about the lack of support from her Black colleagues after the misconduct claims she claimed against America’s Got Talent last year. The 47-year-old actress and producer spoke to Marie Claire for their October 2020 issue, and got candid about the harsher side of the entertainment industry. “These racist institutions and [...]
