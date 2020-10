Anthony Rupert Coronavirus is “not nearly as lethal” as the experts said? There are 5,500+ deaths in your state alone, sir. https://t.co/BMqCO4sxAz 6 days ago Nadine Fisher Sen. Kennedy: Coronavirus ‘Not Nearly as Lethal as the Experts Told Us It Was Going to Be’ #SmartNews https://t.co/aZ8HfXkfqw 6 days ago Peju O Babalola RT @babalola_peju: Open SmartNews and read Sen. Kennedy: Coronavirus ‘Not Nearly as Lethal as the Experts Told Us It Was Going to Be’ here:… 6 days ago Peju O Babalola Open SmartNews and read Sen. Kennedy: Coronavirus ‘Not Nearly as Lethal as the Experts Told Us It Was Going to Be’… https://t.co/qUFJgY1IFW 6 days ago Suzy Sheridan RT @lagloriacubano: @SenJohnKennedy “It’s not nearly as lethal as the experts told us it would be,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, just sa… 6 days ago TalkingBagHead To the families and friends of the 210,000 Dead Americans 6000 Dead in #Louisiana ⁦@JohnKennedyLA⁩ is a heartless o… https://t.co/wxhVFz7fEX 6 days ago Cheryl Jo Thompson ⁦@SenJohnKennedy-you said⁩ “Covid NOT nearly as deadly as doctors believed”- do you care to tell the 211,424 famili… https://t.co/FlEI8NYgV4 6 days ago Pam Rubber Face spreading disinformation again. Sen. Kennedy: Coronavirus ‘Not Nearly as Lethal as the Experts Told Us… https://t.co/xSF3KY9mk6 6 days ago