'Emily in Paris' Fans Wanted a Threesome & Lucas Bravo Says That Was Intentional!
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () This post contains some spoilers for Emily in Paris, so continue reading at your own risk! Emily in Paris is currently the #1 television series on Netflix in the United States and everyone is falling in love with Lucas Bravo, who plays the hunky chef Gabriel. Gabriel lives in the apartment below Lily Collins‘ Emily [...]
