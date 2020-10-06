|
Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Wear Matching Masks After Romantic Weekend Dinner Date
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Katie Holmes holds hands with Emilio Vitolo while crossing the street in New York City on Monday afternoon (October 25). The loved up couple wore matching masks while spending more time together after revealing their relationship just last month. They are wearing evolvetogether face masks, a popular brand of disposable face masks that celebs are [...]
