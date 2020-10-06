Global  
 

Biden Pushes Back on Trump’s Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: ‘These Masks, They Matter… It Saves Lives’

Mediaite Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Biden pushes back on Trump's dismissive Covid tweets, reckless mask-free WH photo op, during NBC Town Hall: 'These masks, they matter…it saves lives'
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Dr. Jill Biden Speaks On Trump's Recent COVID Diagnosis In Mpls.

Dr. Jill Biden Speaks On Trump's Recent COVID Diagnosis In Mpls. 01:48

 Dr. Jill Biden spoke to a small group of supporters on Saturday in Minneapolis about Trump recently testing positive for COVID-19, David Schuman reports (1:48). WCCO 4 News at 6 – October 3, 2020

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published
'Doesn't Surprise Me': Newsom Responds To Trump's Tweet Saying 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID' [Video]

'Doesn't Surprise Me': Newsom Responds To Trump's Tweet Saying 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID'

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom responded to questions regarding President Trump's recent tweet about his COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published
'Don’t be afraid of Covid' -Trump [Video]

'Don’t be afraid of Covid' -Trump

[NFA] President Donald Trump said he will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, and urged people not to be afraid of the disease, which has killed more than..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published

