Biden Pushes Back on Trump’s Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: ‘These Masks, They Matter… It Saves Lives’

[NFA] President Donald Trump said he will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, and urged people not to be afraid of the disease, which has killed more than..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13Published
Tweets about this
Marianne آرزو 🌊📎🐉 🇺🇸🇵🇦🇳🇱🏳️🌈 Biden Pushes Back on Trump's Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: 'These Masks… https://t.co/cXTYGoVAVf 16 minutes ago
Patricia B.L. RT @New_Narrative: Biden Pushes Back on Trump's Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: 'These Masks, The… 34 minutes ago
m abramson@realDonaldTrump Meanwhile, Biden pushes nationwide fear and paranoia. Trump is making a frontal assault on the Dem… https://t.co/QQ3XMEEHT2 43 minutes ago
Mike Walker Biden Pushes Back on Trump's Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: 'These Masks… https://t.co/DJyCbaDCLp 57 minutes ago
(((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Biden Pushes Back on Trump's Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: 'These Masks, They Mat… 1 hour ago
Mediaite Biden Pushes Back on Trump's Dismissive Covid Tweet, Reckless Mask-Free Photo Op During NBC Town Hall: 'These Masks… https://t.co/68PZK51Nza 2 hours ago
🖤 Milky🖤 RT @lmaocrusader: Joe Biden and Trump fan fiction: Biden and Trump go out for dinner together and things get steamy so Biden takes Trump ba… 4 hours ago
Jessica Cruz Witch (like limit) Joe Biden and Trump fan fiction: Biden and Trump go out for dinner together and things get steamy so Biden takes Tr… https://t.co/y0pHEqadof 4 hours ago