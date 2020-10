Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd dies of gunshot wounds Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who had featured in many films by director Spike Lee, died of gunshot wounds here this weekend. He was 70. Byrd died on Saturday "from multiple gunshot wounds to the back", a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to eonline.com. Officers responded to a "person injured... 👓 View full article