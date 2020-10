You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eva Mendes Says She "Rather Be Home" with Ryan Gosling Than "Anywhere Else" Staying at home is a breeze for Eva Mendes. Hanging out with her kids and longtime partner Ryan Gosling is exactly where she wants to be! On Sunday, Oct. 4, Eva...

E! Online 1 day ago



Eva Mendes says she’d ‘rather be home’ with Ryan Gosling ‘than anywhere else’ Eva Mendes gushed about her life at home with Ryan Gosling during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOXNews.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this