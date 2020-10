Reba McEntire Confirms Romance With 'Very Interesting' Rex Linn Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The country icon reveals in a 'Dating' episode of her 'Living and Learning With *Reba McEntire*' podcast that she and the former 'CSI: Miami' star have been an item since the beginning of 2020. 👓 View full article

