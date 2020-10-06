Mukesh Khanna reveals why he didn't join the cast of Mahabharat on The Kapil Sharma Show Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Recently, Kapil Sharma hosted the cast of the iconic television show, Mahabharat, but the only actor that was missing was Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah. And taking to his Instagram account, he has revealed the reason behind his absence from the show.



He wrote a note in Hindi and this is what it said-... 👓 View full article

