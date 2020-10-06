Sidharth Shukla gets candid about his learnings from Bigg Boss 13 Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started with a bang! Two days into this epic journey and the viewers are all set to witness the new equations being formed. In the Extra Masal clip of the new season on Voot, Sidharth Shukla can be seen sharing his experience and learnings during a light-hearted conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan... 👓 View full article

