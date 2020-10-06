|
Kayleigh McEnany Speaks to Hannity from Quarantine, Commends Trump for ‘Showing America Will Overcome Just as He Is Overcoming This Illness’
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
White House press secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* spoke to *Sean Hannity* from quarantine Monday night after she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19 01:36
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.
