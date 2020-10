Neha Kakkar's wedding rumour with Rohanpreet Singh just another publicity gimmick? Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Rumour is rife that Neha Kakkar is tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Sparks flew after the singers featured in the Aaja chal vyaah karwaiye music video. The popular singer, who is winning over the hearts with her melodious voice all over the world, has not yet confessed or denied the news. In an interview with *Bollywood... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this