Skai Jackson Dedicates 'Dancing With The Stars' Foxtrot To The Late Cameron Boyce

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Skai Jackson wowed the judges on the dance floor on week four of Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (October 5). The 18-year-old actress dedicated her Foxtrot with Alan Bersten to the late Cameron Boyce. They danced to John Legend‘s “Ordinary People.” “I want this dance to be dedicated to Cameron, who was a [...]
Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate
News video: Skai Jackson on DWTS and Being a Twitter Meme

Skai Jackson on DWTS and Being a Twitter Meme 04:16

 Actress discusses her stint on the 29th season of "Dancing With The Stars" and the memes it's inspired.

