Being the change! Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth to discuss climate change at TED Countdown

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth will be part of the closing session of the @TEDCountdown on October 10 to discuss climate change and how individuals and communities can contribute to shaping a better future. The Avengers star is an active philanthropist and passionate about ocean conservation and finding solutions to...
