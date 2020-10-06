Global  
 

Skai Jackson Earns First 10 of 'DWTS' Season for Dance Dedicated to Cameron Boyce

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Skai Jackson earned the top score of the season so far during her latest performance on Dancing With the Stars! The 18-year-old Disney Channel star performed a Foxtrot set to the tune of John Legend‘s “Ordinary People” on Monday night (October 5) at the studio in Los Angeles. Skai told her partner Alan Bersten that [...]
Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skai Jackson on DWTS and Being a Twitter Meme

Skai Jackson on DWTS and Being a Twitter Meme 04:16

 Actress discusses her stint on the 29th season of "Dancing With The Stars" and the memes it's inspired.

