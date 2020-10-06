Jessica Chastain Builds a Bad-Ass Female Team to Save the World in 'The 355' - Watch the Trailer!
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Female agents from around the globe join forces to save the world in the upcoming movie The 355 and the action-packed trailer has been released! Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing star in the new movie, which was directed by Dark Phoenix‘s Simon Kinberg. Here is the synopsis: When a [...]
Legendary singer Whitney Houston, one of the greatest voices of her generation, was discovered dead in her bathtub at age 48 on February 11, 2012. Eight years later, her final moments are being looked..
Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:11Published
Tweets about this
Gospel Music Jessica Chastain Builds a Bad-Ass Female Team to Save the World in 'The 355' - Watch the Trailer! 21 minutes ago
c RT @JustJared: Female agents from around the globe join forces to save the world in the new action movie #The355 - watch the trailer now! h… 27 minutes ago
JustJared.com Female agents from around the globe join forces to save the world in the new action movie #The355 - watch the trail… https://t.co/63QLvF7BPK 33 minutes ago