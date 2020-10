They RRR back! SS Rajamouli's film is back on track, team resumes shooting Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic put a stop to film schedules in March this year. Now, however, things are slowly getting back on track, and the team of SS Rajamouli's film, RRR, is happy to report that they, too, are finally back to work.



On Monday, October 5, work resumed for the film in Hyderabad with key members of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this